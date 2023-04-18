Market cap of Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB] reaches 4.53M – now what?

Revelation Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: REVB] price plunged by -1.68 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on March 30, 2023 that Revelation Biosciences Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 and Recent Corporate Progress.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”), a life sciences company that is focused on the development of immunologic based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease, today reported its year end 2022 financial results and highlighted recent corporate progress.

A sum of 12298960 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 431.53K shares. Revelation Biosciences Inc. shares reached a high of $1.66 and dropped to a low of $1.08 until finishing in the latest session at $1.17.

The one-year REVB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 92.2. The average equity rating for REVB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REVB shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REVB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revelation Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.25 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37.

REVB Stock Performance Analysis:

Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.74. With this latest performance, REVB shares dropped by -28.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.07 for Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2402, while it was recorded at 1.0820 for the last single week of trading, and 10.9166 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Revelation Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.19.

Revelation Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 18.50% of REVB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REVB stocks are: AXA S.A. with ownership of 55,968, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.43% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 3,109 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4000.0 in REVB stocks shares; and REBALANCE, LLC, currently with $3000.0 in REVB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Revelation Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Revelation Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:REVB] by around 2,958 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 4,372 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 55,819 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,149 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REVB stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,453 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 4,363 shares during the same period.