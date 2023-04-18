Market cap of Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] reaches 1.39B – now what?

Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE: CDE] loss -2.46% or -0.1 points to close at $3.97 with a heavy trading volume of 5004062 shares. The company report on April 11, 2023 that Coeur Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) today announced that it will report its first quarter 2023 operational and financial results after the New York Stock Exchange closes for trading on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The Company will be hosting a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Hosting the call will be Mitchell J. Krebs, President and Chief Executive Officer of Coeur, who will be joined by Thomas S. Whelan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Michael “Mick” Routledge, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and other members of management. A replay of the call will be available through May 18, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $4.01, the shares rose to $4.075 and dropped to $3.95, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CDE points out that the company has recorded 12.15% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -56.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.54M shares, CDE reached to a volume of 5004062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $4.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Coeur Mining Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on CDE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeur Mining Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

Trading performance analysis for CDE stock

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.17. With this latest performance, CDE shares gained by 35.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.00 for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.44, while it was recorded at 4.17 for the last single week of trading, and 3.37 for the last 200 days.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.44 and a Gross Margin at +0.31. Coeur Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.26.

Return on Total Capital for CDE is now -3.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.02. Additionally, CDE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] managed to generate an average of -$37,070 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Coeur Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]

There are presently around $748 million, or 76.00% of CDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,152,101, which is approximately 1.036% of the company’s market cap and around 1.73% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 25,887,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $105.36 million in CDE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $103.86 million in CDE stock with ownership of nearly -1.364% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coeur Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE:CDE] by around 15,032,075 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 15,618,247 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 153,187,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,837,636 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDE stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,373,498 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,202,417 shares during the same period.