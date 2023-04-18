Market cap of AEye Inc. [LIDR] reaches 55.09M – now what?

AEye Inc. [NASDAQ: LIDR] traded at a high on 04/17/23, posting a 35.02 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.32. The company report on March 15, 2023 that AEye Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

AEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high performance lidar solutions, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

“In 2022, we made great strides in strengthening our platform and product portfolio to drive long-term growth,” said Matthew Fisch, Chief Executive Officer of AEye. “We are in the process of developing a strategic plan and timeline that builds on these significant achievements made to date. We will align our game-changing 4Sight™ platform with the best opportunities, and sequence them appropriately so that the entire organization is focused on a set of achievable objectives that will define success for AEye and its investors.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 26130819 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AEye Inc. stands at 41.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 19.47%.

The market cap for LIDR stock reached $55.09 million, with 159.37 million shares outstanding and 144.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 647.84K shares, LIDR reached a trading volume of 26130819 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LIDR shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LIDR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for AEye Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2021, representing the official price target for AEye Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on LIDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AEye Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

AEye Inc. [LIDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.98. With this latest performance, LIDR shares dropped by -28.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.89 for AEye Inc. [LIDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4880, while it was recorded at 0.2607 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0684 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AEye Inc. [LIDR] shares currently have an operating margin of -2709.30 and a Gross Margin at -139.43. AEye Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2706.72.

Return on Total Capital for LIDR is now -68.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -70.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AEye Inc. [LIDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.51. Additionally, LIDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AEye Inc. [LIDR] managed to generate an average of -$616,962 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.AEye Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

There are presently around $12 million, or 41.10% of LIDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LIDR stocks are: GENERAL MOTORS HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 14,064,191, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,410,728 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.76 million in LIDR stocks shares; and INTEL CORP, currently with $1.64 million in LIDR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AEye Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in AEye Inc. [NASDAQ:LIDR] by around 6,403,141 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 5,171,119 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 39,175,877 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,750,137 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LIDR stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 566,898 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 4,229,866 shares during the same period.