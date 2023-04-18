Market Analysts see Versus Systems Inc. [VS] gaining to $2. Time to buy?

Versus Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: VS] jumped around 0.31 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.90 at the close of the session, up 53.58%. The company report on March 29, 2023 that Versus Systems Provides Corporate Update.

Strengthened Balance Sheet and Reduced Cash Burn Provide Greater Flexibility for Strategic Growth Opportunities.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Artificial Intelligence to Serve as Key Tenet of 2023 Product Development.

Versus Systems Inc. stock is now 85.38% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VS Stock saw the intraday high of $0.9573 and lowest of $0.61 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.30, which means current price is +95.65% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, VS reached a trading volume of 5469147 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Versus Systems Inc. [VS]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Versus Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Versus Systems Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for VS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has VS stock performed recently?

Versus Systems Inc. [VS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.63. With this latest performance, VS shares gained by 42.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.66 for Versus Systems Inc. [VS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7154, while it was recorded at 0.6431 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7258 for the last 200 days.

Versus Systems Inc. [VS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Versus Systems Inc. [VS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1238.38. Versus Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1769.82.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -113.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -143.53.

Versus Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for Versus Systems Inc. [VS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 10.10% of VS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VS stocks are: IFP ADVISORS, INC with ownership of 30,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.45% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 10,884 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6000.0 in VS stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $5000.0 in VS stock with ownership of nearly 444.137% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Versus Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Versus Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:VS] by around 48,394 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 19,508 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 16,942 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,960 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,000 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 19,508 shares during the same period.