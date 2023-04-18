Market Analysts see Li Auto Inc. [LI] gaining to $20.66. Time to buy?

Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ: LI] closed the trading session at $26.13 on 04/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.17, while the highest price level was $26.265. The company report on March 31, 2023 that Li Auto Inc. March 2023 Delivery Update.

“We have commenced deliveries of Li L7, our five-seat flagship family SUV, and are pleased to hear from its first users that their satisfaction with the vehicle has exceeded their expectation. As of the end of March, we delivered over 300,000 vehicles cumulatively, the fastest among China’s premium NEV manufacturers to achieve this milestone,” commented Xiang Li, chairman and chief executive officer of Li Auto. “We are also very excited to see that Li Auto has captured nearly 20% market share in the RMB300,000 to RMB500,000 SUV market in China, and become a brand of choice among premium family SUVs, demonstrating our product strengths and users’ widespread recognition. Finally, we will begin to deliver Li L7 Air and Li L8 Air in April.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 28.09 percent and weekly performance of 10.58 percent. The stock has been moved at 30.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.80M shares, LI reached to a volume of 8790489 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Li Auto Inc. [LI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LI shares is $34.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Li Auto Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on LI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for LI in the course of the last twelve months was 25.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

LI stock trade performance evaluation

Li Auto Inc. [LI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.58. With this latest performance, LI shares gained by 18.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.19 for Li Auto Inc. [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.93, while it was recorded at 24.51 for the last single week of trading, and 24.68 for the last 200 days.

Li Auto Inc. [LI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Li Auto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Li Auto Inc. [LI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,583 million, or 29.50% of LI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,101,217, which is approximately -3.439% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,664,881 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $335.61 million in LI stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $250.39 million in LI stock with ownership of nearly -17.912% of the company’s market capitalization.

107 institutional holders increased their position in Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ:LI] by around 35,261,380 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 111,583,874 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 938,449 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,906,805 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LI stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,987,406 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 39,150,471 shares during the same period.