Ladenburg Thalmann lifts Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: WINT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 88.81% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 74.47%. The company report on April 17, 2023 that Windtree Therapeutics Announces Issuance of New Dual Mechanism SERCA2a Activator Patent.

Compounds that activate SERCA2a may lead to novel therapies for heart failure.

Over the last 12 months, WINT stock dropped by -84.32%. The one-year Windtree Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 94.49. The average equity rating for WINT stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.77 million, with 0.75 million shares outstanding and 0.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 147.72K shares, WINT stock reached a trading volume of 11988111 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WINT shares is $150.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WINT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.73 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.60.

WINT Stock Performance Analysis:

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 74.47. With this latest performance, WINT shares gained by 62.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WINT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.50 for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.10, while it was recorded at 5.23 for the last single week of trading, and 12.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Windtree Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -151.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.55.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.40% of WINT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WINT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 6,714, which is approximately 7.734% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, holding 4,245 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19000.0 in WINT stocks shares; and PVG ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP, currently with $16000.0 in WINT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Windtree Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:WINT] by around 6,011 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 8,574 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 16,572 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WINT stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,449 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 728 shares during the same period.