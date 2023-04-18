KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts Exelon Corporation [EXC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] gained 1.28% or 0.54 points to close at $42.67 with a heavy trading volume of 5737264 shares. The company report on April 14, 2023 that ComEd Invests $963 Million with Diversity-Certified Suppliers in 2022.

11-year diverse supplier spend reaches $7.4 billion.

As part of its longstanding effort to advance equity in the communities it serves, ComEd spent $963 million, or 43% of its total supply chain spend, with businesses owned by women, people of color and veterans in 2022. This brings its spend with diversity-certified suppliers since 2012 to $7.4 billion. Maintaining its commitment to local investment, ComEd spent $651 million of its total diverse spend last year with Illinois-based suppliers.

It opened the trading session at $42.32, the shares rose to $42.72 and dropped to $42.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EXC points out that the company has recorded 14.61% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -21.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.42M shares, EXC reached to a volume of 5737264 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $45.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $47 to $55, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on EXC stock. On March 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for EXC shares from 43 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for EXC stock

Exelon Corporation [EXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.36. With this latest performance, EXC shares gained by 1.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.30 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.47, while it was recorded at 42.81 for the last single week of trading, and 41.88 for the last 200 days.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.56 and a Gross Margin at +24.85. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.77.

Return on Total Capital for EXC is now 4.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 161.86. Additionally, EXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] managed to generate an average of $107,748 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 16.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Exelon Corporation [EXC]

There are presently around $34,192 million, or 83.90% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 96,329,140, which is approximately 5.94% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 91,771,885 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.87 billion in EXC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.51 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly 6.688% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 488 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 86,628,170 shares. Additionally, 448 investors decreased positions by around 80,809,660 shares, while 179 investors held positions by with 644,133,699 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 811,571,529 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,593,402 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 8,146,753 shares during the same period.