Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] Is Currently 8.77 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ: JAGX] jumped around 0.06 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.63 at the close of the session, up 8.77%. The company report on April 11, 2023 that Patient Enrollment Surpasses 90% in Jaguar Health’s Pivotal Phase 3 OnTarget Trial of Crofelemer for Cancer Therapy-Related Diarrhea.

Enrollment expected to complete in mid-Q2 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

As of March 24, 2023, as previously announced, the Company’s cash position was approximately $15.3 million.

Jaguar Health Inc. stock is now -90.40% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JAGX Stock saw the intraday high of $0.68 and lowest of $0.5901 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 43.24, which means current price is +20.04% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, JAGX reached a trading volume of 5311447 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JAGX shares is $225.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JAGX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Jaguar Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2017, representing the official price target for Jaguar Health Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jaguar Health Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74.

How has JAGX stock performed recently?

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.84. With this latest performance, JAGX shares dropped by -31.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.07 for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7538, while it was recorded at 0.5887 for the last single week of trading, and 10.4179 for the last 200 days.

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -287.85 and a Gross Margin at +63.94. Jaguar Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -396.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -866.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -94.23.

Jaguar Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JAGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jaguar Health Inc. go to 40.00%.

Insider trade positions for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.90% of JAGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JAGX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,564, which is approximately -2.286% of the company’s market cap and around 2.06% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 13,360 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8000.0 in JAGX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $7000.0 in JAGX stock with ownership of nearly 28.576% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jaguar Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ:JAGX] by around 21,398 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 18,730 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 37,162 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,290 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JAGX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,088 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 14,013 shares during the same period.