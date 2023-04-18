Humanigen Inc. [HGEN] is 62.50% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Humanigen Inc. [NASDAQ: HGEN] price surged by 17.82 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on April 14, 2023 that Humanigen – Lenzilumab Being Studied as a Potential First Treatment in Thirty Years with a Novel Mechanism of Action for Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia (CMML), an Orphan Form of Leukemia.

CMML is an aggressive, poorly understood cancer; approximately 20% of patients survive three years from diagnosis.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Eleven subjects dosed with lenzilumab and with current standard of care, azacitidine.

A sum of 6962424 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.55M shares. Humanigen Inc. shares reached a high of $0.20 and dropped to a low of $0.1695 until finishing in the latest session at $0.19.

The average equity rating for HGEN stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Humanigen Inc. [HGEN]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Humanigen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Humanigen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $2, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Neutral rating on HGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Humanigen Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for HGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.75.

HGEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Humanigen Inc. [HGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.50. With this latest performance, HGEN shares gained by 23.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.07 for Humanigen Inc. [HGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1566, while it was recorded at 0.1548 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2834 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Humanigen Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Humanigen Inc. [HGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -2716.95. Humanigen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2813.44.

Humanigen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

HGEN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HGEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Humanigen Inc. go to 12.50%.

Humanigen Inc. [HGEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.10% of HGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HGEN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,491,771, which is approximately 72.32% of the company’s market cap and around 9.53% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 946,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in HGEN stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $0.15 million in HGEN stock with ownership of nearly 42.482% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Humanigen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Humanigen Inc. [NASDAQ:HGEN] by around 1,712,825 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 1,893,410 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 3,486,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,093,051 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HGEN stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 235,470 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,316,991 shares during the same period.