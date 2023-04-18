HP Inc. [HPQ] Stock trading around $30.93 per share: What’s Next?

HP Inc. [NYSE: HPQ] gained 3.72% or 1.11 points to close at $30.93 with a heavy trading volume of 9530476 shares. The company report on March 29, 2023 that HP Leads in Hybrid Work with Future-Ready Portfolio.

Powerful collaboration and productivity from commercial PCs, workstations, peripherals, and services that deliver exceptional experiences from anywhere.

It opened the trading session at $30.70, the shares rose to $31.13 and dropped to $30.47, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HPQ points out that the company has recorded 18.87% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -28.45% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.25M shares, HPQ reached to a volume of 9530476 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HP Inc. [HPQ]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for HP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2023, representing the official price target for HP Inc. stock. On September 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HPQ shares from 50 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HP Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 28.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for HPQ stock

HP Inc. [HPQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.00. With this latest performance, HPQ shares gained by 9.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.74 for HP Inc. [HPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.06, while it was recorded at 30.05 for the last single week of trading, and 29.10 for the last 200 days.

HP Inc. [HPQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HP Inc. [HPQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.21 and a Gross Margin at +18.24. HP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.16.

Return on Total Capital for HPQ is now 54.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 44.41. Additionally, HPQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 131.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HP Inc. [HPQ] managed to generate an average of $55,224 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.61.HP Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

HP Inc. [HPQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HP Inc. go to 1.61%.

An analysis of insider ownership at HP Inc. [HPQ]

There are presently around $23,229 million, or 83.70% of HPQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPQ stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 104,476,035, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 93,653,441 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.79 billion in HPQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.69 billion in HPQ stock with ownership of nearly -0.458% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HP Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 428 institutional holders increased their position in HP Inc. [NYSE:HPQ] by around 37,789,145 shares. Additionally, 482 investors decreased positions by around 53,773,254 shares, while 180 investors held positions by with 687,427,928 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 778,990,327 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPQ stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,201,077 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 7,011,482 shares during the same period.