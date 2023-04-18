H.C. Wainwright lifts NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: NRBO] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.9499 during the day while it closed the day at $0.83. The company report on April 3, 2023 that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of IND Application to the FDA for a Phase 2a Clinical Trial of DA-1241 for the Treatment of NASH.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRBO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company primarily focused on cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that it has submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The IND application supports a Phase 2a clinical trial of DA-1241, a novel G-Protein-Coupled Receptor 119 (GPR119) agonist, in development for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

“Filing of the IND for DA-1241 marks the first significant milestone for NeuroBo since acquiring the rights to this very promising cardiometabolic asset which is targeted to address the underserved NASH market,” stated Joe Hooker, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of NeuroBo. “I would like to thank our entire team, who worked tirelessly to move this asset into the IND process, ahead of schedule, bringing us one step closer in the development of this potential therapy, for which there are currently no approved treatments.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 21.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NRBO stock has inclined by 7.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -93.82% and gained 15.68% year-on date.

The market cap for NRBO stock reached $22.40 million, with 7.63 million shares outstanding and 6.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 714.94K shares, NRBO reached a trading volume of 4953638 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRBO shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRBO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24.

NRBO stock trade performance evaluation

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.08. With this latest performance, NRBO shares gained by 20.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.54 for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7157, while it was recorded at 0.7275 for the last single week of trading, and 6.3189 for the last 200 days.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.30% of NRBO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRBO stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 841,815, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 215,045 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in NRBO stocks shares; and WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC, currently with $69000.0 in NRBO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:NRBO] by around 1,388,873 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 11,569 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 7,041 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,393,401 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRBO stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,342,130 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 11,431 shares during the same period.