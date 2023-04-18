For Sunrun Inc. [RUN], Analyst sees a rise to $32. What next?

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] traded at a high on 04/17/23, posting a 5.76 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $20.56. The company report on April 12, 2023 that Sunrun Launches Shift, a New Home Solar Offering.

New innovative subscription will maximize the value of residential solar energy for California residents under the state’s new rooftop solar policy.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9558952 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sunrun Inc. stands at 6.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.05%.

The market cap for RUN stock reached $4.55 billion, with 213.56 million shares outstanding and 204.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.13M shares, RUN reached a trading volume of 9558952 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sunrun Inc. [RUN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $38.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $65 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on RUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.35.

How has RUN stock performed recently?

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.97. With this latest performance, RUN shares gained by 8.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.52 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.61, while it was recorded at 19.84 for the last single week of trading, and 26.69 for the last 200 days.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunrun Inc. [RUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.53 and a Gross Margin at +12.28. Sunrun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.47.

Return on Total Capital for RUN is now -4.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunrun Inc. [RUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.16. Additionally, RUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunrun Inc. [RUN] managed to generate an average of $13,973 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Sunrun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]

There are presently around $3,692 million, or 92.60% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,011,629, which is approximately -0.235% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,897,702 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $367.37 million in RUN stocks shares; and ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, currently with $237.46 million in RUN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunrun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 241 institutional holders increased their position in Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN] by around 18,618,203 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 13,402,629 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 157,892,324 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,913,156 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUN stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,292,736 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 3,915,982 shares during the same period.