For Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA], Analyst sees a rise to $11. What next?

Gamida Cell Ltd. [NASDAQ: GMDA] gained 38.79% on the last trading session, reaching $1.12 price per share at the time. The company report on April 17, 2023 that Gamida Cell’s Allogeneic Cell Therapy Omisirge® (omidubicel-onlv) Receives FDA Approval.

Omisirge is approved by the FDA as a new donor source for allogeneic stem cell transplant.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Global, randomized Phase 3 clinical trial showed faster neutrophil recovery and reduced bacterial and fungal infections as compared to standard cord blood.

Gamida Cell Ltd. represents 75.84 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $92.71 million with the latest information. GMDA stock price has been found in the range of $0.82 to $1.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, GMDA reached a trading volume of 31575779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GMDA shares is $6.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GMDA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Gamida Cell Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Gamida Cell Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on GMDA stock.

Trading performance analysis for GMDA stock

Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 53.42. With this latest performance, GMDA shares dropped by -27.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.76 for Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2976, while it was recorded at 0.8461 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7296 for the last 200 days.

Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -442.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.03.

Gamida Cell Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA]

There are presently around $18 million, or 33.30% of GMDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GMDA stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,924,676, which is approximately -4.988% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 4,119,883 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.33 million in GMDA stocks shares; and MEITAV INVESTMENT HOUSE LTD, currently with $2.95 million in GMDA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gamida Cell Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Gamida Cell Ltd. [NASDAQ:GMDA] by around 879,018 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 1,928,418 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 19,828,308 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,635,744 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GMDA stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 381,228 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,075,971 shares during the same period.