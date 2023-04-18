For EQT Corporation [EQT], Analyst sees a drop to $28. What next?

EQT Corporation [NYSE: EQT] closed the trading session at $32.79 on 04/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.75, while the highest price level was $34.22. The company report on April 11, 2023 that EQT Corporation Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) plans to issue its first quarter financial and operating results after market close on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, and will host a conference call with securities analysts on Thursday, April 27, 2023, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Topics of the teleconference will include financial and operating results, and other matters, with respect to the first quarter of 2023. A brief Q&A session for securities analysts will immediately follow the discussion.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.07 percent and weekly performance of -1.80 percent. The stock has been moved at -26.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.85M shares, EQT reached to a volume of 5175244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EQT Corporation [EQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $45.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for EQT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2023, representing the official price target for EQT Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $61 to $64, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on EQT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corporation is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQT in the course of the last twelve months was 6.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

EQT stock trade performance evaluation

EQT Corporation [EQT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.80. With this latest performance, EQT shares gained by 8.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.08 for EQT Corporation [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.60, while it was recorded at 32.97 for the last single week of trading, and 38.27 for the last 200 days.

EQT Corporation [EQT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EQT Corporation [EQT] shares currently have an operating margin of +63.78 and a Gross Margin at +66.33. EQT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.59.

Return on Total Capital for EQT is now 47.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EQT Corporation [EQT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.58. Additionally, EQT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EQT Corporation [EQT] managed to generate an average of $2,380,329 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.EQT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for EQT Corporation [EQT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT Corporation go to 29.11%.

EQT Corporation [EQT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,483 million, or 99.20% of EQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 46,704,505, which is approximately 2.367% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,916,045 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.29 billion in EQT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $864.11 million in EQT stock with ownership of nearly 10.225% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EQT Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 356 institutional holders increased their position in EQT Corporation [NYSE:EQT] by around 40,184,182 shares. Additionally, 283 investors decreased positions by around 51,407,385 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 254,911,981 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 346,503,548 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQT stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,221,744 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 16,753,029 shares during the same period.