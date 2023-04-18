For ContraFect Corporation [CFRX], Analyst sees a rise to $1. What next?

ContraFect Corporation [NASDAQ: CFRX] gained 154.44% or 1.39 points to close at $2.29 with a heavy trading volume of 119972471 shares. The company report on April 13, 2023 that CFRX: Initiates Phase 1 Trial for Exebacase in Chronic Prosthetic Joint Infection….

By David Bautz, PhD.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $2.46, the shares rose to $3.95 and dropped to $2.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CFRX points out that the company has recorded -82.66% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -154.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 784.23K shares, CFRX reached to a volume of 119972471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ContraFect Corporation [CFRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFRX shares is $190.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for ContraFect Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price from $15 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2022, representing the official price target for ContraFect Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while WBB Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CFRX stock.

Trading performance analysis for CFRX stock

ContraFect Corporation [CFRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 115.02. With this latest performance, CFRX shares gained by 13.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.54 for ContraFect Corporation [CFRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.8200, while it was recorded at 1.2400 for the last single week of trading, and 22.5500 for the last 200 days.

ContraFect Corporation [CFRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -347.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -149.02.

ContraFect Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

ContraFect Corporation [CFRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ContraFect Corporation go to 12.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ContraFect Corporation [CFRX]

There are presently around $0 million, or 22.80% of CFRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFRX stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 51,189, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.53% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 19,860 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18000.0 in CFRX stocks shares; and ARTAL GROUP S.A., currently with $17000.0 in CFRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ContraFect Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in ContraFect Corporation [NASDAQ:CFRX] by around 61,725 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 31,692 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 48,274 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,691 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFRX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 53,639 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 19,937 shares during the same period.