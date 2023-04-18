DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] Is Currently 1.72 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ: DKNG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.72% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.27%. The company report on April 14, 2023 that DraftKings to Release First Quarter 2023 Results on May 4, 2023 and Host Conference Call on May 5, 2023.

DraftKings will host a conference call and audio webcast the following morning, Friday, May 5, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET, during which management will discuss the Company’s results and provide commentary on business performance. To listen to the audio webcast and live Q&A, please visit DraftKings’ investor relations website at investors.draftkings.com. The audio webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website until 11:59 p.m. ET on June 30, 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, DKNG stock rose by 16.36%. The one-year DraftKings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.76. The average equity rating for DKNG stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.92 billion, with 449.22 million shares outstanding and 436.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.01M shares, DKNG stock reached a trading volume of 9767143 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKNG shares is $24.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for DraftKings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2023, representing the official price target for DraftKings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on DKNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DraftKings Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.89.

DKNG Stock Performance Analysis:

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.27. With this latest performance, DKNG shares gained by 5.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.49 for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.30, while it was recorded at 18.99 for the last single week of trading, and 15.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DraftKings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.48 and a Gross Margin at +33.75. DraftKings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -61.50.

Return on Total Capital for DKNG is now -53.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.15. Additionally, DKNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] managed to generate an average of -$328,092 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.DraftKings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

DKNG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DraftKings Inc. go to 35.40%.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,954 million, or 58.20% of DKNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DKNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,263,897, which is approximately 1.826% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 23,931,255 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $458.52 million in DKNG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $294.0 million in DKNG stock with ownership of nearly 6.112% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DraftKings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 227 institutional holders increased their position in DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ:DKNG] by around 34,630,414 shares. Additionally, 253 investors decreased positions by around 37,038,531 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 186,868,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 258,537,526 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DKNG stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,804,726 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 22,987,296 shares during the same period.