Deutsche Bank slashes price target on Manchester United plc [MANU] – find out why.

Manchester United plc [NYSE: MANU] plunged by -$2.34 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $21.22 during the day while it closed the day at $19.68. The company report on March 30, 2023 that Manchester United PLC Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results.

The men’s first team won the Carabao Cup on 26 February at Wembley for the 6th time; the team also advances to the FA Cup Semi-finals.

Manchester United plc stock has also loss -7.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MANU stock has declined by -14.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 52.32% and lost -15.65% year-on date.

The market cap for MANU stock reached $3.37 billion, with 163.06 million shares outstanding and 51.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, MANU reached a trading volume of 5685377 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Manchester United plc [MANU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MANU shares is $27.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MANU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Manchester United plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Manchester United plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Manchester United plc is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for MANU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

MANU stock trade performance evaluation

Manchester United plc [MANU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.69. With this latest performance, MANU shares dropped by -9.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MANU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.14 for Manchester United plc [MANU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.43, while it was recorded at 22.18 for the last single week of trading, and 17.46 for the last 200 days.

Manchester United plc [MANU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Manchester United plc [MANU] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.45 and a Gross Margin at -14.22. Manchester United plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.81.

Return on Total Capital for MANU is now -11.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Manchester United plc [MANU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 497.85. Additionally, MANU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 418.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.95.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Manchester United plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Manchester United plc [MANU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MANU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Manchester United plc go to -0.05%.

Manchester United plc [MANU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $944 million, or 82.80% of MANU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MANU stocks are: LINDSELL TRAIN LTD with ownership of 11,018,676, which is approximately 0.856% of the company’s market cap and around 5.42% of the total institutional ownership; ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 8,454,466 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $186.17 million in MANU stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $75.49 million in MANU stock with ownership of nearly -19.018% of the company’s market capitalization.

69 institutional holders increased their position in Manchester United plc [NYSE:MANU] by around 9,061,572 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 7,759,288 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 26,047,937 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,868,797 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MANU stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,511,181 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,685,992 shares during the same period.