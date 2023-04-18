CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] Stock trading around $9.99 per share: What’s Next?

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CBAY] price surged by 12.12 percent to reach at $1.08. The company report on April 17, 2023 that CymaBay Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ.

A sum of 4925500 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.75M shares. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $10.10 and dropped to a low of $8.92 until finishing in the latest session at $9.99.

The one-year CBAY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.0. The average equity rating for CBAY stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBAY shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2023, representing the official price target for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on CBAY stock. On August 04, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CBAY shares from 9 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.46 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

CBAY Stock Performance Analysis:

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.00. With this latest performance, CBAY shares gained by 9.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 198.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 211.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.86 for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.64, while it was recorded at 9.10 for the last single week of trading, and 5.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -125.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.60.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.90 and a Current Ratio set at 8.90.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $597 million, or 76.30% of CBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBAY stocks are: AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 10,300,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.34% of the total institutional ownership; TCG CROSSOVER MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,905,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.62 million in CBAY stocks shares; and COMMODORE CAPITAL LP, currently with $51.13 million in CBAY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CBAY] by around 11,411,534 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 6,862,001 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 48,754,053 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,027,588 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBAY stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,012,891 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 887,094 shares during the same period.