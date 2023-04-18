ConocoPhillips [COP] fell -9.95% so far this year. What now?

ConocoPhillips [NYSE: COP] traded at a low on 04/17/23, posting a -2.66 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $105.61. The company report on April 12, 2023 that ConocoPhillips Analyst & Investor Meeting Outlines Durable, Returns-Focused Value Proposition with Compelling Plan.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is hosting an Analyst & Investor Meeting today to outline details of a compelling operating and financial plan that features durable returns and cash flow growth for decades to come, while further describing the company’s valued role in the energy transition.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“Today I’m pleased to once again share a 10-year plan that provides a combination of industry-leading returns and cash flow growth, driven by our deep, durable and diverse portfolio. Our continued focus on capital discipline and investing in low cost of supply opportunities allows us to share a plan that keeps getting better and differentiates us from our peers,” said Ryan Lance, ConocoPhillips chairman and chief executive officer. “We remain committed to our Triple Mandate and our foundational principles and priorities. And we continue to position our company for the energy transition, accelerating our emissions reduction initiatives and expanding our global LNG business.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6277888 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ConocoPhillips stands at 1.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.44%.

The market cap for COP stock reached $128.62 billion, with 1.24 billion shares outstanding and 1.21 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.00M shares, COP reached a trading volume of 6277888 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ConocoPhillips [COP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $131.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for ConocoPhillips shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2023, representing the official price target for ConocoPhillips stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $102, while CapitalOne analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on COP stock. On January 17, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for COP shares from 145 to 140.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ConocoPhillips is set at 3.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for COP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for COP in the course of the last twelve months was 10.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has COP stock performed recently?

ConocoPhillips [COP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.32. With this latest performance, COP shares gained by 10.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.63 for ConocoPhillips [COP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.81, while it was recorded at 107.49 for the last single week of trading, and 109.94 for the last 200 days.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ConocoPhillips [COP] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.63 and a Gross Margin at +37.70. ConocoPhillips’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.69.

Return on Total Capital for COP is now 39.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ConocoPhillips [COP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.81. Additionally, COP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ConocoPhillips [COP] managed to generate an average of $1,960,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.ConocoPhillips’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for ConocoPhillips [COP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ConocoPhillips go to -10.12%.

Insider trade positions for ConocoPhillips [COP]

There are presently around $107,790 million, or 83.40% of COP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 112,455,185, which is approximately -0.633% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 97,045,202 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.53 billion in COP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.53 billion in COP stock with ownership of nearly -0.903% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ConocoPhillips stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 948 institutional holders increased their position in ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] by around 39,455,290 shares. Additionally, 984 investors decreased positions by around 64,355,450 shares, while 310 investors held positions by with 889,641,952 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 993,452,692 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COP stock had 237 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,184,713 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 3,821,042 shares during the same period.