Chewy Inc. [CHWY] Stock trading around $33.67 per share: What’s Next?

Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.78% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.43%. The company report on April 11, 2023 that Chewy’s New Campaign Puts Pets in Their Proper Place – At the Very Top.

TV spots reveal the outrageous – but actually totally normal – relationships between pet parents and their pets.

Chewy, Inc. (“Chewy”) (NYSE: CHWY), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, is launching a new campaign that playfully demonstrates how pets are more than pets; they are family members, confidants, best friends, lifelong companions and so much more.

Over the last 12 months, CHWY stock dropped by -21.88%. The one-year Chewy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.21. The average equity rating for CHWY stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.61 billion, with 424.33 million shares outstanding and 90.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.42M shares, CHWY stock reached a trading volume of 6727384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chewy Inc. [CHWY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $45.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Chewy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $41 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Chewy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while ROTH MKM analysts kept a Buy rating on CHWY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc. is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 67.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHWY in the course of the last twelve months was 122.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CHWY Stock Performance Analysis:

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.43. With this latest performance, CHWY shares dropped by -13.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.80 for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.76, while it was recorded at 34.55 for the last single week of trading, and 39.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chewy Inc. Fundamentals:

Chewy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,297 million, or 99.60% of CHWY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 311,852,395, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 20,287,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $695.45 million in CHWY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $585.54 million in CHWY stock with ownership of nearly 2.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chewy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 188 institutional holders increased their position in Chewy Inc. [NYSE:CHWY] by around 8,206,304 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 10,096,826 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 398,758,886 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 417,062,016 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHWY stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,118,098 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 2,038,972 shares during the same period.