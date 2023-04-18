CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] stock Initiated by Redburn analyst, price target now $4.90

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: CX] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $6.04 during the day while it closed the day at $6.02. The company report on March 21, 2023 that Statement on the Illegal Occupation of Vulcan’s Property in Mexico.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC), the nation’s largest producer of construction aggregates, today issued the following statement:.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, CEMEX (NYSE:CX), aided by armed Mexican police and military, forcibly entered Vulcan’s port facilities near Playa del Carmen. They are still occupying the property.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stock has also gained 11.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CX stock has inclined by 20.88% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 79.70% and gained 48.64% year-on date.

The market cap for CX stock reached $9.10 billion, with 1.45 billion shares outstanding and 461.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.66M shares, CX reached a trading volume of 5357445 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CX shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2022, representing the official price target for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for CX in the course of the last twelve months was 4.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CX stock trade performance evaluation

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.28. With this latest performance, CX shares gained by 20.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.66 for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.25, while it was recorded at 5.84 for the last single week of trading, and 4.40 for the last 200 days.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.02 and a Gross Margin at +29.73. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] managed to generate an average of $247,180 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. go to 13.60%.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,418 million, or 30.00% of CX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CX stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 80,540,801, which is approximately -2.257% of the company’s market cap and around 60.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 73,712,855 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $440.8 million in CX stocks shares; and UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC, currently with $219.4 million in CX stock with ownership of nearly 37.201% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE:CX] by around 28,333,389 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 46,667,755 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 329,357,433 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 404,358,577 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CX stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,179,832 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 21,391,447 shares during the same period.