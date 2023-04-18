BP p.l.c. [BP] Stock trading around $40.43 per share: What’s Next?

BP p.l.c. [NYSE: BP] traded at a low on 04/17/23, posting a -0.37 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $40.43. The company report on March 29, 2023 that ARKO Corp. Details Significant Updates Provided to Travel Center of America’s Board on Superior Acquisition Proposal.

Superior Proposal of $92 per share backed by additional capacity, underscoring ARKO’s confidence in obtaining financing for a potential transaction.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6161390 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BP p.l.c. stands at 0.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.50%.

The market cap for BP stock reached $118.81 billion, with 3.03 billion shares outstanding and 2.93 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.03M shares, BP reached a trading volume of 6161390 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BP p.l.c. [BP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BP shares is $44.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for BP p.l.c. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2023, representing the official price target for BP p.l.c. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $37 to $42, while Scotiabank kept a Sector Outperform rating on BP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BP p.l.c. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for BP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for BP in the course of the last twelve months was 4.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has BP stock performed recently?

BP p.l.c. [BP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.84. With this latest performance, BP shares gained by 13.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.61 for BP p.l.c. [BP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.78, while it was recorded at 40.31 for the last single week of trading, and 33.73 for the last 200 days.

BP p.l.c. [BP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BP p.l.c. [BP] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.06 and a Gross Margin at +22.44. BP p.l.c.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.03.

Return on Total Capital for BP is now 28.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BP p.l.c. [BP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.15. Additionally, BP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BP p.l.c. [BP] managed to generate an average of -$29,867 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.BP p.l.c.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for BP p.l.c. [BP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BP p.l.c. go to -14.00%.

Insider trade positions for BP p.l.c. [BP]

There are presently around $12,141 million, or 9.90% of BP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BP stocks are: ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 25,593,846, which is approximately -5.42% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 22,940,397 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $930.92 million in BP stocks shares; and FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $672.4 million in BP stock with ownership of nearly 3.418% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BP p.l.c. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 514 institutional holders increased their position in BP p.l.c. [NYSE:BP] by around 39,236,262 shares. Additionally, 465 investors decreased positions by around 30,472,685 shares, while 215 investors held positions by with 229,485,757 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 299,194,704 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BP stock had 188 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,346,385 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 6,183,851 shares during the same period.