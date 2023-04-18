BofA Securities lifts Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEA] traded at a high on 04/17/23, posting a 4.87 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.84. The company report on April 12, 2023 that Zulily Hosts “Blankie Backup Bundle” to Address Common Vacation Stressor and Save Moms Time and Money.

Online retailer finds more than half of moms have lost a child’s favorite item on vacation – often a lovey or baby blanket —and offers meaningful solution to help families enjoy the upcoming summer travel season.

Over 103 million families are planning to travel together this summer, but pre-travel checklists are growing as moms, who are responsible for most purchase decisions, are looking for ways to save as high inflation continues to squeeze household budgets. Losing a child’s lovey or favorite baby blanket while traveling is stressful and all too common, which is why today, online retailer Zulily introduced its first-ever Blankie Backup Bundle as part of its bi-annual Welcome Baby shopping event to help moms save time and money and reduce stress, for both them and their children, ahead of the start of travel season. From April 12 through April 28, Zulily will offer a sale on bundles of kids’ stuffed animals, plush toys, baby lovies and blankets, so moms can prepare a backup plan by stocking-up on multiples of the same item.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6578328 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Qurate Retail Inc. stands at 13.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.01%.

The market cap for QRTEA stock reached $365.45 million, with 380.00 million shares outstanding and 341.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.38M shares, QRTEA reached a trading volume of 6578328 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRTEA shares is $1.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRTEA stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $11.50 to $6.30. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Qurate Retail Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on QRTEA stock. On December 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for QRTEA shares from 10 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.93.

How has QRTEA stock performed recently?

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.73. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares dropped by -17.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.43 for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4700, while it was recorded at 0.8504 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1843 for the last 200 days.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.54 and a Gross Margin at +19.60. Qurate Retail Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.43.

Return on Total Capital for QRTEA is now 4.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -156.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,994.42. Additionally, QRTEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,774.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] managed to generate an average of -$105,447 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Qurate Retail Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc. go to -8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]

There are presently around $253 million, or 85.90% of QRTEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QRTEA stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 48,026,011, which is approximately -2.692% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 36,398,433 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.16 million in QRTEA stocks shares; and FPR PARTNERS LLC, currently with $20.75 million in QRTEA stock with ownership of nearly 18.319% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qurate Retail Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ:QRTEA] by around 43,356,823 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 42,653,462 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 229,684,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 315,694,451 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QRTEA stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,232,140 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 17,034,985 shares during the same period.