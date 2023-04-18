Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [BDRX] fell -93.12% so far this year. What now?

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [NASDAQ: BDRX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.40% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.51%. The company report on April 11, 2023 that Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Exercise of Pre-Funded Warrants & Issue of Equity.

Total Voting Rights.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC (AIM:BDRX)(Nasdaq:BDRX), a drug delivery technology company focused on improving the bio-delivery and biodistribution of medicines, announces that it has today issued to investors 11,001,255 new ordinary shares of £0.02 each in the Company (“New Ordinary Shares”), pursuant to exercise notices in respect of 2,200,251 Pre-Funded Warrants received on 6 April 2023. All of these exercised Pre-Funded Warrants were net exercised on a cashless basis. Further details are set out in the Company’s circular dated 7 March 2023.

Over the last 12 months, BDRX stock dropped by -98.45%.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.47 million, with 15.47 million shares outstanding and 14.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, BDRX stock reached a trading volume of 11053923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru's Opinion on Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [BDRX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

BDRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [BDRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.51. With this latest performance, BDRX shares dropped by -79.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.33 for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [BDRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5185, while it was recorded at 0.2643 for the last single week of trading, and 7.0313 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [BDRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1212.80. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -944.64.

Return on Total Capital for BDRX is now -77.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [BDRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.33. Additionally, BDRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [BDRX] managed to generate an average of -$273,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [BDRX] Insider Position Details

Positions in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [NASDAQ:BDRX] by around 98,944 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 30,841 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 20,186 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,599 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BDRX stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 96,776 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 29,550 shares during the same period.