BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] is -29.70% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: BCRX] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.28%. The company report on April 12, 2023 that BioCryst to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the company will present at the following investor conferences:.

The 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, April 19th at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Over the last 12 months, BCRX stock dropped by -35.90%. The one-year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.27. The average equity rating for BCRX stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.58 billion, with 186.93 million shares outstanding and 184.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, BCRX stock reached a trading volume of 5541378 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCRX shares is $15.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $14 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2022, representing the official price target for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.85.

BCRX Stock Performance Analysis:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.28. With this latest performance, BCRX shares dropped by -1.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.13 for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.91, while it was recorded at 8.28 for the last single week of trading, and 11.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -54.81 and a Gross Margin at +97.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -91.24.

Return on Total Capital for BCRX is now -31.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.21. Additionally, BCRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 165.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 134.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] managed to generate an average of -$465,379 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

BCRX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 44.80%.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,267 million, or 81.10% of BCRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,918,955, which is approximately 8.305% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,204,395 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $114.63 million in BCRX stocks shares; and BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, currently with $102.58 million in BCRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:BCRX] by around 21,833,369 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 13,009,009 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 122,198,494 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,040,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCRX stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,220,651 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 4,640,164 shares during the same period.