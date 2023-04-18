Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] moved down -5.14: Why It’s Important

Archer Aviation Inc. [NYSE: ACHR] traded at a low on 04/17/23, posting a -5.14 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.03. The company report on March 23, 2023 that United Airlines and Archer Announce First Commercial Electric Air Taxi Route in Chicago.

United Airlines and Archer have selected O’Hare International Airport (ORD) to Vertiport Chicago as the next point to point route in which the two companies will utilize Archer’s electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft as part of their urban air mobility (UAM) network buildout.

Chicago has a long-standing reputation as a major transportation center and leader in mobility innovation and, with ORD being United’s largest operations hub, it provides an ideal location for United and Archer to ramp their UAM operations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4974231 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Archer Aviation Inc. stands at 9.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.39%.

The market cap for ACHR stock reached $537.38 million, with 250.78 million shares outstanding and 129.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, ACHR reached a trading volume of 4974231 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACHR shares is $8.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACHR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Archer Aviation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Archer Aviation Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on ACHR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer Aviation Inc. is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.01.

How has ACHR stock performed recently?

Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.22. With this latest performance, ACHR shares dropped by -23.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.16 for Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.71, while it was recorded at 2.31 for the last single week of trading, and 2.88 for the last 200 days.

Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ACHR is now -54.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.50. Additionally, ACHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] managed to generate an average of -$656,936 per employee.Archer Aviation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.20 and a Current Ratio set at 10.20.

Insider trade positions for Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]

There are presently around $152 million, or 39.80% of ACHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACHR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,376,085, which is approximately 6.187% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 8,803,120 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.84 million in ACHR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $13.8 million in ACHR stock with ownership of nearly -15.287% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Archer Aviation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Archer Aviation Inc. [NYSE:ACHR] by around 4,869,492 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 4,088,348 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 62,049,310 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,007,150 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACHR stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,221,393 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 989,214 shares during the same period.