Amcor plc [AMCR] is -6.80% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Amcor plc [NYSE: AMCR] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $11.10 with a heavy trading volume of 5110671 shares. The company report on April 13, 2023 that Amcor first flexible packaging company to offer certified-circular plastics in Australia and New Zealand.

Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) (ASX: AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, has placed its first commercial order of certified-circular polymers leveraging ExxonMobil’s Exxtend™ technology for advanced recycling for use in packaging for the Australian and New Zealand market. The order will make Amcor the first flexible packaging company to offer certified-circular plastics in this market, which supports partial displacement of fossil-based feedstock and meets growing consumer demand for plastic circularity.

Using its Exxtend™ technology, ExxonMobil offers certified-circular polymers with the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS certification that are identical to polymers made from conventional fossil feedstock. The certified-circular polymers can be used in existing applications, that otherwise require the use of virgin resins.

It opened the trading session at $11.14, the shares rose to $11.16 and dropped to $11.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMCR points out that the company has recorded 0.36% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -6.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.31M shares, AMCR reached to a volume of 5110671 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amcor plc [AMCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMCR shares is $11.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMCR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Amcor plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Amcor plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amcor plc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMCR in the course of the last twelve months was 755.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for AMCR stock

Amcor plc [AMCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.09. With this latest performance, AMCR shares gained by 2.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.28 for Amcor plc [AMCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.16, while it was recorded at 11.08 for the last single week of trading, and 11.77 for the last 200 days.

Amcor plc [AMCR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Amcor plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Amcor plc [AMCR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amcor plc go to 2.82%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amcor plc [AMCR]

There are presently around $8,154 million, or 48.50% of AMCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMCR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 119,787,576, which is approximately 2.391% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 106,053,111 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 billion in AMCR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $624.68 million in AMCR stock with ownership of nearly 0.151% of the company’s market capitalization.

299 institutional holders increased their position in Amcor plc [NYSE:AMCR] by around 53,864,837 shares. Additionally, 250 investors decreased positions by around 24,191,208 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 656,508,090 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 734,564,135 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMCR stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,396,162 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 3,207,190 shares during the same period.