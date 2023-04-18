Altria Group Inc. [MO] is -0.59% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE: MO] price surged by 0.91 percent to reach at $0.41. The company report on April 14, 2023 that Americans Overwhelmingly Support Providing Adult Smokers Less Harmful Alternatives to Cigarettes.

Nearly three-quarters of adults support the public health strategy of tobacco harm reduction.

Two-thirds of adults think the FDA, which regulates all tobacco and nicotine products, should focus on harm reduction, instead of prohibition; 78 percent of policy professionals agree with this approach.

A sum of 6698647 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.50M shares. Altria Group Inc. shares reached a high of $45.46 and dropped to a low of $45.11 until finishing in the latest session at $45.44.

The one-year MO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.74. The average equity rating for MO stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Altria Group Inc. [MO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $49.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Altria Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $53 to $36, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on MO stock. On June 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MO shares from 47 to 43.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altria Group Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for MO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for MO in the course of the last twelve months was 55.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

MO Stock Performance Analysis:

Altria Group Inc. [MO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.11. With this latest performance, MO shares dropped by -1.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.44 for Altria Group Inc. [MO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.02, while it was recorded at 45.07 for the last single week of trading, and 44.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Altria Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altria Group Inc. [MO] shares currently have an operating margin of +77.17 and a Gross Margin at +87.80. Altria Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.80.

Return on Total Capital for MO is now 64.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.74. Additionally, MO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 117.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altria Group Inc. [MO] managed to generate an average of $912,857 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Altria Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

MO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc. go to 4.64%.

Altria Group Inc. [MO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $47,533 million, or 59.60% of MO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 160,359,249, which is approximately 0.77% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 125,531,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.65 billion in MO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.25 billion in MO stock with ownership of nearly 0.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altria Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 966 institutional holders increased their position in Altria Group Inc. [NYSE:MO] by around 69,944,234 shares. Additionally, 751 investors decreased positions by around 68,330,749 shares, while 274 investors held positions by with 917,315,987 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,055,590,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MO stock had 217 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,061,664 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 7,893,250 shares during the same period.