Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] stock Downgrade by CIBC analyst, price target now $10

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [NYSE: AQN] loss -1.51% on the last trading session, reaching $8.50 price per share at the time. The company report on April 17, 2023 that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. and American Electric Power Mutually Agree to Terminate Kentucky Power Transaction.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) (“AQN” or the “Company”) announced today that Liberty Utilities Co. (“Liberty”), an indirect subsidiary of AQN, has mutually agreed with American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) (“AEP”) to terminate the stock purchase agreement regarding Kentucky Power Company and AEP Kentucky Transmission Company, Inc. (the “Transaction”).

“After careful consideration, and in light of the evolving macro environment, our Board of Directors and management team have determined that continuing with the Transaction is not in the best interest of the Company. We therefore engaged with AEP and mutually agreed to terminate the Transaction,” said Arun Banskota, President and Chief Executive Officer of AQN. “I would like to thank the teams who have worked tirelessly throughout this entire process. Looking forward, AQN remains supported by a high-quality asset base, a strong balance sheet, and is well-positioned to deliver sustainable, long-term growth, capitalize on the energy transition and create value for shareholders.”.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. represents 683.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.73 billion with the latest information. AQN stock price has been found in the range of $8.415 to $8.93.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.14M shares, AQN reached a trading volume of 15080053 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AQN shares is $9.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AQN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $7 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Trading performance analysis for AQN stock

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.85. With this latest performance, AQN shares gained by 10.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.62 for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.90, while it was recorded at 8.69 for the last single week of trading, and 9.98 for the last 200 days.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.57 and a Gross Margin at +19.54. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.85.

Return on Total Capital for AQN is now 3.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.34. Additionally, AQN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 141.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] managed to generate an average of -$80,110 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. go to 3.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN]

There are presently around $2,644 million, or 49.74% of AQN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQN stocks are: BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ with ownership of 38,142,951, which is approximately -20.628% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; TORONTO DOMINION BANK, holding 28,111,556 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $242.6 million in AQN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $209.97 million in AQN stock with ownership of nearly 2.204% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [NYSE:AQN] by around 70,484,307 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 54,622,770 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 181,310,712 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 306,417,789 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AQN stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,453,590 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 4,637,180 shares during the same period.