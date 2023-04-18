Agenus Inc. [AGEN] Is Currently 15.86 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] surged by $0.23 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.70 during the day while it closed the day at $1.68. The company report on April 17, 2023 that Agenus Receives Fast Track Designation for Botensilimab and Balstilimab in Colorectal Cancer.

Agenus Inc. (Nasdaq: AGEN), a leading immuno-oncology company specializing in immunological agents for cancer and infectious diseases, has been granted Fast Track Designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the investigation of the combination of botensilimab (AGEN1181) and balstilimab (AGEN2034). The designation is for patients with non-microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H)/deficient mismatch repair (dMMR) metastatic colorectal cancer with no active liver involvement. Patients targeted with this designation are heavily pretreated are resistant or intolerant to a fluoropyrimidine, oxaliplatin, and irinotecan, and who have also received a VEGF inhibitor, an EGFR inhibitor and/or a BRAF inhibitor, if indicated. The company is conducting a global, randomized Phase 2 trial of botensilimab in combination with balstilimab compared to standard of care in non-microsatellite instability-high (non-MSI-H) colorectal cancer patients.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“We are pleased that the FDA has granted Fast Track designation for the combination of botensilimab with balstilimab in patients with non-MSI-H colorectal cancer, recognizing the high unmet medical need in this population,” said Dr. Steven O’Day, Chief Medical Officer of Agenus. “The Fast Track designation offers important benefits, including the potential eligibility for a Priority Review, and we will be working with the FDA and all key stakeholders to rapidly advance the botensilimab/balstilimab combination in colorectal cancer as well as other solid tumor indications.”.

Agenus Inc. stock has also gained 20.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AGEN stock has declined by -43.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -34.88% and lost -30.00% year-on date.

The market cap for AGEN stock reached $577.92 million, with 304.46 million shares outstanding and 255.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.83M shares, AGEN reached a trading volume of 7776905 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agenus Inc. [AGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $7.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SMBC Nikko raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on AGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.90.

AGEN stock trade performance evaluation

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.86. With this latest performance, AGEN shares dropped by -8.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.40 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8182, while it was recorded at 1.4620 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3979 for the last 200 days.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $259 million, or 59.60% of AGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP with ownership of 27,000,000, which is approximately 2.564% of the company’s market cap and around 8.21% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,281,255 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.21 million in AGEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $33.93 million in AGEN stock with ownership of nearly 8.525% of the company’s market capitalization.

87 institutional holders increased their position in Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ:AGEN] by around 25,997,273 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 11,273,842 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 141,536,925 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,808,040 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGEN stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,070,078 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,343,682 shares during the same period.