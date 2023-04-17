why Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $43.80

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] slipped around -0.09 points on Friday, while shares priced at $37.96 at the close of the session, down -0.24%. The company report on April 14, 2023 that Comcast NBCUniversal Donates $25,000 to the Heart of Arkansas United Way in Support of Tornado Relief Efforts in Little Rock.

Comcast NBCUniversal has announced a $25,000 donation to the Heart of Arkansas United Way in support of the ongoing disaster relief and recovery efforts in Little Rock following recent tornadoes and severe storms.

Comcast and its contractors traveled from across the southeast to aid recovery efforts immediately after the tornado devastated Little Rock and its surrounding communities. The team worked tirelessly, restoring service once network repairs were made and power was restored.

Comcast Corporation stock is now 8.55% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CMCSA Stock saw the intraday high of $38.205 and lowest of $37.43 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 48.24, which means current price is +9.62% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 19.22M shares, CMCSA reached a trading volume of 18504011 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $43.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Comcast Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Comcast Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $38, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on CMCSA stock. On October 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CMCSA shares from 42 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corporation is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 14.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has CMCSA stock performed recently?

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.72. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares gained by 5.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.53 for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.49, while it was recorded at 38.05 for the last single week of trading, and 36.21 for the last 200 days.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.63 and a Gross Margin at +57.15. Comcast Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.42.

Return on Total Capital for CMCSA is now 11.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.90. Additionally, CMCSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] managed to generate an average of $28,871 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Comcast Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corporation go to 6.31%.

Insider trade positions for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]

There are presently around $134,588 million, or 85.60% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 402,183,025, which is approximately -0.712% of the company’s market cap and around 0.74% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 327,375,694 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.43 billion in CMCSA stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $7.7 billion in CMCSA stock with ownership of nearly -1.141% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comcast Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,069 institutional holders increased their position in Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ:CMCSA] by around 144,764,394 shares. Additionally, 1,076 investors decreased positions by around 214,065,061 shares, while 212 investors held positions by with 3,186,684,204 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,545,513,659 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMCSA stock had 245 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,736,149 shares, while 148 institutional investors sold positions of 40,104,998 shares during the same period.