Wedbush lifts Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CFG] price plunged by -1.52 percent to reach at -$0.45. The company report on April 12, 2023 that Citizens Financial Group Announces Risk Organization Succession Plan.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) today announced that Richard Stein will assume the role of Chief Risk Officer upon the retirement of Malcolm Griggs in the first quarter of 2024. Upon assuming the CRO role, Mr. Stein will report to Bruce Van Saun, Chairman and CEO, and serve on the bank’s Executive Committee.

Stein will join Citizens from Fifth Third Bancorp, where he most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer with responsibility for enterprise-wide credit risk management. In that role he oversaw Consumer Credit, Special Assets, Middle Market Credit, Commercial Credit, Capital Markets Credit, and Commercial Real Estate Credit while managing all regulatory and governance stakeholder relationships. He also held increasingly responsible risk management roles at Comerica and Bank of America over the course of his more than 25-year career.

A sum of 9364737 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.61M shares. Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares reached a high of $30.11 and dropped to a low of $28.93 until finishing in the latest session at $29.10.

The one-year CFG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.98. The average equity rating for CFG stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $38.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $53, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on CFG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.45.

CFG Stock Performance Analysis:

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, CFG shares dropped by -7.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.09 for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.33, while it was recorded at 29.35 for the last single week of trading, and 37.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Citizens Financial Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.27. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.28.

Return on Total Capital for CFG is now 8.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.57. Additionally, CFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] managed to generate an average of $109,746 per employee.

CFG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. go to 0.85%.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,900 million, or 92.10% of CFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,172,255, which is approximately 0.706% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,051,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.6 billion in CFG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $737.25 million in CFG stock with ownership of nearly -2.891% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citizens Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 393 institutional holders increased their position in Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:CFG] by around 31,199,763 shares. Additionally, 339 investors decreased positions by around 25,710,709 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 386,388,884 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 443,299,356 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFG stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,831,585 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 2,268,994 shares during the same period.