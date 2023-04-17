Wall Street Analyst Initiated Citigroup Inc. [C]. What else is Wall St. saying

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] surged by $2.26 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $49.89 during the day while it closed the day at $49.56. The company report on April 14, 2023 that Citigroup Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Please view Citi’s first quarter 2023 earnings press release on its website https://www.citigroup.com/global/investors.

Additional financial, statistical, and business-related information, as well as business and segment trends, are included in a Quarterly Financial Data Supplement. Both the earnings release and Citigroup’s First Quarter 2023 Quarterly Financial Data Supplement are available on Citigroup’s website at https://www.citigroup.com/global/investors.

Citigroup Inc. stock has also gained 8.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, C stock has inclined by 0.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 21.35% and gained 9.57% year-on date.

The market cap for C stock reached $92.07 billion, with 1.94 billion shares outstanding and 1.93 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.92M shares, C reached a trading volume of 33039461 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $56.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $54 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 554.60.

C stock trade performance evaluation

Citigroup Inc. [C] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.07. With this latest performance, C shares gained by 10.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.89 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.37, while it was recorded at 47.50 for the last single week of trading, and 47.91 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.00. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.73.

Return on Total Capital for C is now 2.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citigroup Inc. [C] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 260.56. Additionally, C Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citigroup Inc. [C] managed to generate an average of $62,346 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Citigroup Inc. [C] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to -6.18%.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $69,238 million, or 73.70% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 167,689,164, which is approximately 1.214% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 163,473,337 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.1 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.26 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly 0.539% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citigroup Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 714 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 102,826,871 shares. Additionally, 861 investors decreased positions by around 99,719,602 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 1,194,513,731 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,397,060,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 172 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,126,398 shares, while 159 institutional investors sold positions of 18,633,419 shares during the same period.