V.F. Corporation [VFC] fell -18.58% so far this year. What now?

V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] gained 3.02% on the last trading session, reaching $22.48 price per share at the time. The company report on March 31, 2023 that Timberland Supports Communities of Color and Releases the Hip Hop Royalty Boot To Commemorate 50th Anniversary.

To continue Timberland’s 50th anniversary celebration and honor the communities that helped propel the brand to where it is today, Timberland will host five youth design workshops in partnership with Black-owned creative brand CNSTNT:DVLPMNT. Founded by Timberland senior footwear designer, Chris Dixon, CNSTNT:DVLPMNT cultivates untapped talent and expands the creative community, particularly by engaging young communities of color. The Timberland x CNSTNT:DVLPMNT Youth Design Workshop tour will launch and conclude in New York City with stops in Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Charlotte this spring and summer.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Timberland and CNSTNT:DVLPMNT hosted their first one day workshop in New York in collaboration with youth development nonprofit Youth INC and footwear and apparel store Up NYC earlier this year. The collaboration gave 25 students the opportunity to learn about design as a potential career and introduced them to the fundamentals of footwear design, sketching, and exploring creative concepts and color first hand from design professionals at Timberland. During the event, the young creatives had the chance to design their own version of the Original Timberland® Boot. After the design session, NYC fashion and lifestyle authenticators alongside special celebrity guest Fat Joe reviewed the sketches. The leading design will be brought to life, offsite in Timberland’s prototyping lab, The Shed.

V.F. Corporation represents 387.74 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.48 billion with the latest information. VFC stock price has been found in the range of $22.336 to $23.58.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.85M shares, VFC reached a trading volume of 8480825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about V.F. Corporation [VFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $28.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for V.F. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2023, representing the official price target for V.F. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on VFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for V.F. Corporation is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63.

Trading performance analysis for VFC stock

V.F. Corporation [VFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.29. With this latest performance, VFC shares gained by 5.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.62 for V.F. Corporation [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.95, while it was recorded at 21.97 for the last single week of trading, and 32.65 for the last 200 days.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and V.F. Corporation [VFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.38 and a Gross Margin at +54.86. V.F. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.25.

Return on Total Capital for VFC is now 16.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 192.57. Additionally, VFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] managed to generate an average of $34,751 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.V.F. Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for V.F. Corporation go to -6.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at V.F. Corporation [VFC]

There are presently around $8,225 million, or 90.60% of VFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 77,042,378, which is approximately -0.526% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,201,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $948.7 million in VFC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $835.39 million in VFC stock with ownership of nearly 48.87% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in V.F. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 391 institutional holders increased their position in V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC] by around 46,545,032 shares. Additionally, 363 investors decreased positions by around 61,948,690 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 257,385,690 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 365,879,412 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFC stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,967,779 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 8,889,731 shares during the same period.