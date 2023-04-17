Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] stock Initiated by MoffettNathanson analyst, price target now $47

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] gained 0.13% or 0.04 points to close at $31.48 with a heavy trading volume of 11842658 shares. The company report on April 11, 2023 that Uber Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, May 2 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time (8:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast of the conference call and earnings release materials can be found on Uber’s Investor Relations website at investor.uber.com. A replay of the conference call will be accessible for at least 90 days.

It opened the trading session at $31.31, the shares rose to $31.62 and dropped to $30.9302, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UBER points out that the company has recorded 21.17% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -58.19% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 24.38M shares, UBER reached to a volume of 11842658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $46.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $31 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on UBER stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBER in the course of the last twelve months was 162.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for UBER stock

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.96. With this latest performance, UBER shares dropped by -1.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.10 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.84, while it was recorded at 31.27 for the last single week of trading, and 28.91 for the last 200 days.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.29 and a Gross Margin at +28.69. Uber Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.68.

Return on Total Capital for UBER is now -4.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 159.63. Additionally, UBER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] managed to generate an average of -$278,689 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Uber Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc. go to 23.17%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]

There are presently around $46,763 million, or 73.90% of UBER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 170,878,658, which is approximately 4.291% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 127,602,434 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.02 billion in UBER stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.71 billion in UBER stock with ownership of nearly 6.495% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uber Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 536 institutional holders increased their position in Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER] by around 170,622,862 shares. Additionally, 548 investors decreased positions by around 132,552,366 shares, while 162 investors held positions by with 1,182,316,023 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,485,491,251 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBER stock had 156 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,637,027 shares, while 131 institutional investors sold positions of 31,309,555 shares during the same period.