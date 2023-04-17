U.S. Bancorp [USB] Revenue clocked in at $17.95 billion, down -19.81% YTD: What’s Next?

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] price plunged by -1.16 percent to reach at -$0.41. The company report on April 12, 2023 that U.S. Bank announces key leadership team changes.

Kelligrew, Quinn to retire from positions; Dolan, Stern, Kedia, Philipson and Dominski take on broader roles.

U.S. Bank announced several changes to its executive leadership team today to succeed two leaders who are leaving the company this summer.

A sum of 15850566 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.14M shares. U.S. Bancorp shares reached a high of $36.2999 and dropped to a low of $34.865 until finishing in the latest session at $34.97.

The one-year USB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.6. The average equity rating for USB stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on U.S. Bancorp [USB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $47.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2023, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on USB stock. On February 15, 2023, analysts increased their price target for USB shares from 53 to 57.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 34.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 2.95.

USB Stock Performance Analysis:

U.S. Bancorp [USB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.18. With this latest performance, USB shares dropped by -1.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.41 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.76, while it was recorded at 35.38 for the last single week of trading, and 44.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into U.S. Bancorp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.97. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.16.

Return on Total Capital for USB is now 6.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 142.90. Additionally, USB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] managed to generate an average of $74,138 per employee.

USB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 3.85%.

U.S. Bancorp [USB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $40,673 million, or 74.10% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 119,477,892, which is approximately 3.784% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 100,488,840 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.51 billion in USB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.06 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly 0.22% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 894 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 181,076,474 shares. Additionally, 716 investors decreased positions by around 126,918,261 shares, while 233 investors held positions by with 855,099,073 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,163,093,808 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 186 new institutional investments in for a total of 65,276,194 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 5,217,811 shares during the same period.