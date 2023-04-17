Transocean Ltd. [RIG] Revenue clocked in at $2.58 billion, up 43.64% YTD: What’s Next?

Transocean Ltd. [NYSE: RIG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.95% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.99%. The company report on April 11, 2023 that Transocean Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date.

The company will conduct a teleconference to discuss the results starting at 9 a.m. EDT, 3 p.m. CEST, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Individuals who wish to participate should dial +1 785-424-1634 and refer to conference code 761543 approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, RIG stock rose by 50.92%. The one-year Transocean Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.07. The average equity rating for RIG stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.89 billion, with 726.00 million shares outstanding and 669.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.71M shares, RIG stock reached a trading volume of 8888133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Transocean Ltd. [RIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIG shares is $6.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Transocean Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Transocean Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on RIG stock. On October 06, 2022, analysts increased their price target for RIG shares from 3.50 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Transocean Ltd. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

RIG Stock Performance Analysis:

Transocean Ltd. [RIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.99. With this latest performance, RIG shares gained by 12.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 129.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.13 for Transocean Ltd. [RIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.72, while it was recorded at 6.58 for the last single week of trading, and 4.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Transocean Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Transocean Ltd. [RIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.82 and a Gross Margin at +6.25. Transocean Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.12.

Return on Total Capital for RIG is now -0.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Transocean Ltd. [RIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.44. Additionally, RIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Transocean Ltd. [RIG] managed to generate an average of -$116,292 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Transocean Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,029 million, or 56.60% of RIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,405,047, which is approximately 5.121% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 46,564,489 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $305.0 million in RIG stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $228.61 million in RIG stock with ownership of nearly 47.12% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Transocean Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in Transocean Ltd. [NYSE:RIG] by around 98,719,600 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 37,559,762 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 326,227,544 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 462,506,906 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIG stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,284,493 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 13,394,478 shares during the same period.