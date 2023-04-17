The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] stock Downgrade by Keefe Bruyette analyst, price target now $125

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE: PNC] traded at a high on 04/14/23, posting a 0.36 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $121.85. The company report on April 14, 2023 that PNC REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 NET INCOME OF $1.7 BILLION, $3.98 DILUTED EPS.

Grew deposits; increased capital; generated positive operating leverage.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) today reported:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12912510 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stands at 2.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.49%.

The market cap for PNC stock reached $48.53 billion, with 406.00 million shares outstanding and 396.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.55M shares, PNC reached a trading volume of 12912510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNC shares is $149.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2023, representing the official price target for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $176.27, while Odeon analysts kept a Buy rating on PNC stock. On January 10, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for PNC shares from 190 to 176.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is set at 4.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 86.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for PNC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.80.

How has PNC stock performed recently?

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.02. With this latest performance, PNC shares dropped by -2.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.86 for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 141.20, while it was recorded at 121.49 for the last single week of trading, and 155.23 for the last 200 days.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.55. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.20.

Return on Total Capital for PNC is now 7.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.26. Additionally, PNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 140.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] managed to generate an average of $97,717 per employee.

Earnings analysis for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. go to 10.96%.

Insider trade positions for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]

There are presently around $40,288 million, or 84.90% of PNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,402,648, which is approximately -0.274% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,623,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.61 billion in PNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.21 billion in PNC stock with ownership of nearly -1.414% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 678 institutional holders increased their position in The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE:PNC] by around 14,678,682 shares. Additionally, 636 investors decreased positions by around 19,748,788 shares, while 243 investors held positions by with 296,211,196 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 330,638,666 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PNC stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,691,069 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 642,617 shares during the same period.