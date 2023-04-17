Tesla Inc. [TSLA] Is Currently -0.48 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ: TSLA] slipped around -0.9 points on Friday, while shares priced at $185.00 at the close of the session, down -0.48%. The company report on April 2, 2023 that Tesla Vehicle Production & Deliveries and Date for Financial Results & Webcast for First Quarter 2023.

In the first quarter, we produced over 440,000 vehicles and delivered over 422,000 vehicles.

We continued to transition towards a more even regional mix of vehicle builds, including Model S/X vehicles in transit to EMEA and APAC.

Tesla Inc. stock is now 50.19% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TSLA Stock saw the intraday high of $186.28 and lowest of $182.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 364.07, which means current price is +81.71% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 167.68M shares, TSLA reached a trading volume of 96197416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tesla Inc. [TSLA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $198.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Tesla Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $200 to $225. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Tesla Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $146 to $192, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on TSLA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tesla Inc. is set at 8.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 40.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has TSLA stock performed recently?

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.03. With this latest performance, TSLA shares gained by 2.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.00 for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 192.62, while it was recorded at 184.55 for the last single week of trading, and 213.76 for the last 200 days.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tesla Inc. [TSLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.98 and a Gross Margin at +25.60. Tesla Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.45.

Return on Total Capital for TSLA is now 30.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tesla Inc. [TSLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.86. Additionally, TSLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tesla Inc. [TSLA] managed to generate an average of $98,416 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 33.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.Tesla Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tesla Inc. go to 11.80%.

Insider trade positions for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]

There are presently around $251,550 million, or 44.80% of TSLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 217,857,401, which is approximately 2.269% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 177,731,918 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.88 billion in TSLA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $18.31 billion in TSLA stock with ownership of nearly -0.651% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tesla Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 1,381 institutional holders increased their position in Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ:TSLA] by around 126,877,278 shares. Additionally, 1,345 investors decreased positions by around 148,589,044 shares, while 216 investors held positions by with 1,084,261,873 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,359,728,195 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSLA stock had 302 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,225,552 shares, while 422 institutional investors sold positions of 6,590,739 shares during the same period.