Stifel lifts Canoo Inc. [GOEV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Canoo Inc. [NASDAQ: GOEV] gained 5.00% on the last trading session, reaching $0.68 price per share at the time. The company report on April 10, 2023 that Canoo Secures Oklahoma City Manufacturing Facility.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV), a high-tech advanced mobility company has entered into a long-term lease agreement with an affiliate of AFV Partners, a related party, for its recently announced Vehicle Manufacturing Facility in Oklahoma City. Canoo will initially occupy close to 500,000 square feet, with the ability to expand. In phase 1, Canoo expects to employ more than 500 people, ramping teams over the coming months.

“One of the reasons we picked Oklahoma is because it has one of the most amazing work forces in America. They have proven themselves across many industries, including aviation and aero defense, which is why we are excited to announce our second manufacturing facility in Oklahoma City, following our Vehicle Module Manufacturing Facility event on April 5, in Pryor, OK,” said Tony Aquila, Chairman and CEO at Canoo. “I want to thank Mayor Holt and the people of Oklahoma City for welcoming us. I also want to thank Secretary of Commerce Mariska and his team for all their help, as well as Terex leadership for allowing us to get started with our teams prior to the close.”.

Canoo Inc. represents 475.09 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $306.46 million with the latest information. GOEV stock price has been found in the range of $0.634 to $0.6892.

If compared to the average trading volume of 22.77M shares, GOEV reached a trading volume of 8111627 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Canoo Inc. [GOEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOEV shares is $3.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Canoo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $9 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Canoo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on GOEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canoo Inc. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Trading performance analysis for GOEV stock

Canoo Inc. [GOEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.33. With this latest performance, GOEV shares gained by 19.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.91 for Canoo Inc. [GOEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7296, while it was recorded at 0.6105 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7658 for the last 200 days.

Canoo Inc. [GOEV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -168.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -95.67.

Canoo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Canoo Inc. [GOEV]

There are presently around $42 million, or 29.90% of GOEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,964,694, which is approximately 36.878% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,571,490 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.52 million in GOEV stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.71 million in GOEV stock with ownership of nearly 46.114% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canoo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Canoo Inc. [NASDAQ:GOEV] by around 18,415,269 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 8,117,744 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 35,595,738 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,128,751 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOEV stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,520,678 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,406,431 shares during the same period.