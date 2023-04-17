Pfizer Inc. [PFE] Stock trading around $41.19 per share: What’s Next?

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] loss -0.68% or -0.28 points to close at $41.19 with a heavy trading volume of 20461761 shares. The company report on April 13, 2023 that Pfizer Invites Shareholders to Attend Virtual-Only 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 27.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced today that its shareholders and the general public are invited to access its virtual-only 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Pfizer has designed the virtual Annual Meeting to ensure that its shareholders who attend the virtual-only Annual Meeting will be afforded comparable rights and opportunities to participate as they would at an in-person meeting.

Beginning today, shareholders can find additional information on accessing and registering for the virtual meeting at www.meetnow.global/MAGVNLW. On the day of the Annual Meeting, shareholders may begin logging into the virtual meeting platform at 8:45 a.m. EDT using either the control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form or the notice that was previously received. Only shareholders who log into the meeting using a control number will have the ability to ask questions or vote during the live meeting.

It opened the trading session at $41.505, the shares rose to $41.71 and dropped to $40.93, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PFE points out that the company has recorded -2.00% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 22.70M shares, PFE reached to a volume of 20461761 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pfizer Inc. [PFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFE shares is $50.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Pfizer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $47, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on PFE stock. On January 17, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for PFE shares from 54 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 13.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for PFE stock

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.75. With this latest performance, PFE shares gained by 2.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.21 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.48, while it was recorded at 41.51 for the last single week of trading, and 46.42 for the last 200 days.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pfizer Inc. [PFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.43 and a Gross Margin at +61.89. Pfizer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.26.

Return on Total Capital for PFE is now 29.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.82. Additionally, PFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] managed to generate an average of $377,904 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to -13.14%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pfizer Inc. [PFE]

There are presently around $160,723 million, or 70.50% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 501,636,220, which is approximately 1.631% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 442,868,761 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.24 billion in PFE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.7 billion in PFE stock with ownership of nearly -1.203% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,553 institutional holders increased their position in Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE] by around 156,369,408 shares. Additionally, 1,488 investors decreased positions by around 117,038,060 shares, while 324 investors held positions by with 3,628,571,355 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,901,978,823 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFE stock had 283 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,789,785 shares, while 136 institutional investors sold positions of 8,362,091 shares during the same period.