PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] Revenue clocked in at $27.52 billion, up 7.46% YTD: What’s Next?

PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] gained 1.34% on the last trading session, reaching $76.53 price per share at the time. The company report on April 12, 2023 that PHOENIX SUNS AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT THROUGH 2026 NBA SEASON WITH A FOCUS ON ENHANCING FAN EXPERIENCE AND COMMUNITY INVESTMENT.

FIRST DEAL SIGNED WITH NEW OWNERSHIP TO BE ONE OF THE MOST INNOVATIVE AND SIGNIFICANT IN THE NBA..

The Phoenix Suns and PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) announced today that they have extended their partnership through the 2026 NBA season. PayPal will continue as the Suns’ jersey sponsor and, as part of the enhanced multi-year deal, the organizations will now increase their focus on supporting small businesses throughout the Valley and elevating the fan experience by offering innovative payment solutions at the arena and online.

PayPal Holdings Inc. represents 1.14 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $85.44 billion with the latest information. PYPL stock price has been found in the range of $75.15 to $76.735.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.72M shares, PYPL reached a trading volume of 8891862 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $100.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SMBC Nikko dropped their target price from $95 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2023, representing the official price target for PayPal Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $100 to $80, while KeyBanc Capital Markets kept a Sector Weight rating on PYPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc. is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 16.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for PYPL stock

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.09. With this latest performance, PYPL shares gained by 3.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.43 for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.84, while it was recorded at 74.73 for the last single week of trading, and 81.53 for the last 200 days.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.24 and a Gross Margin at +47.30. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.94.

Return on Total Capital for PYPL is now 11.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.99. Additionally, PYPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] managed to generate an average of $80,903 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.PayPal Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc. go to 14.59%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]

There are presently around $63,351 million, or 76.00% of PYPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 95,722,682, which is approximately -0.14% of the company’s market cap and around 0.22% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 76,252,332 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.84 billion in PYPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.38 billion in PYPL stock with ownership of nearly -1.051% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PayPal Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 817 institutional holders increased their position in PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PYPL] by around 87,335,519 shares. Additionally, 1,277 investors decreased positions by around 93,079,929 shares, while 184 investors held positions by with 647,379,028 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 827,794,476 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PYPL stock had 197 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,793,310 shares, while 265 institutional investors sold positions of 39,053,295 shares during the same period.