Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] Revenue clocked in at $204.09 billion, up 19.31% YTD: What’s Next?

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] traded at a low on 04/14/23, posting a -1.28 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $286.14. The company report on April 12, 2023 that Singapore GreenTech Challenge 2023 powered by Microsoft, IMDA and SGTech to accelerate nationwide innovation for a resilient and sustainable future.

The challenge call for participation is now open till 28 April 2023.

Microsoft, together with Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and SGTech, have announced the launch of the Singapore GreenTech Challenge 2023. This nationwide challenge aims to accelerate the development and use of innovative sustainability solutions in Singapore, as the nation makes progress on its green plan and works towards getting to net zero by 2050.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 20962010 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Microsoft Corporation stands at 1.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.15%.

The market cap for MSFT stock reached $2157.51 billion, with 7.45 billion shares outstanding and 7.44 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 31.85M shares, MSFT reached a trading volume of 20962010 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSFT shares is $294.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Microsoft Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Microsoft Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $270, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on MSFT stock. On January 04, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for MSFT shares from 300 to 250.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microsoft Corporation is set at 6.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSFT in the course of the last twelve months was 53.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has MSFT stock performed recently?

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.87. With this latest performance, MSFT shares gained by 7.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.20 for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 267.97, while it was recorded at 286.34 for the last single week of trading, and 254.66 for the last 200 days.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.06 and a Gross Margin at +68.40. Microsoft Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.69.

Return on Total Capital for MSFT is now 35.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 32.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.08. Additionally, MSFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] managed to generate an average of $329,131 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Microsoft Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microsoft Corporation go to 12.21%.

Insider trade positions for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]

There are presently around $1,511,373 million, or 72.40% of MSFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 642,664,898, which is approximately 1.329% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 532,042,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $152.24 billion in MSFT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $84.29 billion in MSFT stock with ownership of nearly -0.316% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microsoft Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 2,253 institutional holders increased their position in Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ:MSFT] by around 176,323,029 shares. Additionally, 2,189 investors decreased positions by around 134,374,458 shares, while 338 investors held positions by with 4,971,239,649 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,281,937,136 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSFT stock had 331 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,512,984 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 11,675,807 shares during the same period.