Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] moved down -40.20: Why It’s Important

Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: MMAT] traded at a low on 04/14/23, posting a -40.20 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.23. The company report on April 14, 2023 that Meta Materials Announces Pricing of $25 Million Underwritten Public Offering.

Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META®”) (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT), a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 83,333,334 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 83,333,334 shares of common stock at a combined public offering price of $0.30 per share and accompanying warrant. META has granted the underwriters a 30-day overallotment option to purchase up to an additional 12,500,000 shares of its common stock and

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. and A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 76885057 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Meta Materials Inc. stands at 8.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.62%.

The market cap for MMAT stock reached $145.68 million, with 363.42 million shares outstanding and 267.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.17M shares, MMAT reached a trading volume of 76885057 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMAT shares is $1.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Materials Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has MMAT stock performed recently?

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -46.20. With this latest performance, MMAT shares dropped by -56.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.79 for Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5905, while it was recorded at 0.3644 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9657 for the last 200 days.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -816.31 and a Gross Margin at -36.44. Meta Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -775.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.47.

Meta Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]

There are presently around $9 million, or 9.90% of MMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMAT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 14,491,015, which is approximately 331.516% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,971,255 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.37 million in MMAT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.11 million in MMAT stock with ownership of nearly -9.933% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:MMAT] by around 14,546,286 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 14,051,741 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 11,389,903 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,987,930 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMAT stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 625,309 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 7,641,494 shares during the same period.