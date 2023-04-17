mCloud Technologies Corp. [MCLD] is -47.92% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

mCloud Technologies Corp. [NASDAQ: MCLD] jumped around 0.11 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.46 at the close of the session, up 29.91%. The company report on April 14, 2023 that mCloud Provides Update on Filing of Financial Statements.

mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: MCLD) (TSXV: MCLD) (“mCloud” or the “Company”) a provider of cloud technology solutions optimizing the performance, reliability and sustainability of energy-intensive assets, is providing an update on the status of the filing of its annual financial statements, accompanying management’s discussion and analysis, related CEO and CFO certifications and annual information form for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 (collectively, the “Annual Filings”). The Company is continuing to work diligently and expeditiously to complete and file the Annual Filings as soon as possible. As previously announced, the Company has been granted a Management Cease Trade Order by the British Columbia Securities Commission.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Company intends to follow the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 for so long as the Annual Filings are outstanding, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases similar to this release, all of which will be filed on SEDAR. The Company confirms that there are no insolvency proceedings against it as of the date of this press release. The Company also confirms that there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed as of the date of this press release.

mCloud Technologies Corp. stock is now -47.92% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MCLD Stock saw the intraday high of $0.7763 and lowest of $0.3501 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.80, which means current price is +53.33% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 154.56K shares, MCLD reached a trading volume of 9047267 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about mCloud Technologies Corp. [MCLD]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for mCloud Technologies Corp. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54.

How has MCLD stock performed recently?

mCloud Technologies Corp. [MCLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.84. With this latest performance, MCLD shares dropped by -39.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.42 for mCloud Technologies Corp. [MCLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7667, while it was recorded at 0.3523 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4460 for the last 200 days.

mCloud Technologies Corp. [MCLD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and mCloud Technologies Corp. [MCLD] shares currently have an operating margin of -151.39 and a Gross Margin at -64.74. mCloud Technologies Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -173.18.

Return on Total Capital for MCLD is now -82.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -208.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,053.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, mCloud Technologies Corp. [MCLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5,052.39. Additionally, MCLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 191.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.71.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.mCloud Technologies Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for mCloud Technologies Corp. [MCLD]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.97% of MCLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCLD stocks are: RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES with ownership of 25,677, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.54% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 3,175 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1000.0 in MCLD stocks shares; and TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), currently with $0.0 in MCLD stock with ownership of nearly -50% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in mCloud Technologies Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 0 institutional holders increased their position in mCloud Technologies Corp. [NASDAQ:MCLD] by around 0 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 148,727 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 119,770 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,957 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCLD stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 143,439 shares during the same period.