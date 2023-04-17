Market cap of Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] reaches 149.80B – now what?

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE: WFC] closed the trading session at $39.64 on 04/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $39.12, while the highest price level was $40.51. The company report on April 14, 2023 that Wells Fargo Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) has released its first quarter 2023 financial results. The financial results are available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/ and on a Form 8-K filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 14, 2023, and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.00 percent and weekly performance of 4.59 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 23.57M shares, WFC reached to a volume of 40319455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $48.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Wells Fargo & Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $49 to $47, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on WFC stock. On January 17, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for WFC shares from 49 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wells Fargo & Company is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 99.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for WFC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.22.

WFC stock trade performance evaluation

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.59. With this latest performance, WFC shares gained by 2.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.42 for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.45, while it was recorded at 39.30 for the last single week of trading, and 43.33 for the last 200 days.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +68.08. Wells Fargo & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.73.

Return on Total Capital for WFC is now 16.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.12. Additionally, WFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] managed to generate an average of $55,387 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wells Fargo & Company go to 5.68%.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $112,211 million, or 74.60% of WFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 331,546,750, which is approximately 1.446% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 266,783,471 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.58 billion in WFC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $7.13 billion in WFC stock with ownership of nearly 0.311% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wells Fargo & Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 956 institutional holders increased their position in Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE:WFC] by around 148,037,716 shares. Additionally, 939 investors decreased positions by around 107,499,732 shares, while 280 investors held positions by with 2,575,207,936 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,830,745,384 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WFC stock had 202 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,107,785 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 14,723,326 shares during the same period.