Market cap of Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] reaches 1.51B – now what?

Tilray Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: TLRY] loss -3.27% on the last trading session, reaching $2.37 price per share at the time. The company report on April 10, 2023 that CORRECTION–Tilray Brands Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results and Announces Accretive Acquisition of 100% of HEXO Corp.

Delivered $145.6 Million in Net Revenue and 16th Consecutive Quarter of Positive Adjusted EBITDA.

Maintained #1 Cannabis Market Share Position in Canada, the Largest Federally Legal Cannabis Market in the World; With HEXO Transaction, Poised to Substantially Increase Canadian Revenue.

Tilray Brands Inc. represents 615.53 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.51 billion with the latest information. TLRY stock price has been found in the range of $2.36 to $2.54.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.28M shares, TLRY reached a trading volume of 15788360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLRY shares is $3.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLRY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Tilray Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Tilray Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on TLRY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tilray Brands Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

Trading performance analysis for TLRY stock

Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.85. With this latest performance, TLRY shares gained by 0.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.38 for Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.71, while it was recorded at 2.51 for the last single week of trading, and 3.26 for the last 200 days.

Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.48 and a Gross Margin at +0.26. Tilray Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.88.

Return on Total Capital for TLRY is now -4.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.18. Additionally, TLRY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] managed to generate an average of -$280,471 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Tilray Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]

There are presently around $140 million, or 12.50% of TLRY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TLRY stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 4,164,604, which is approximately -51.487% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 2,572,816 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.1 million in TLRY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.0 million in TLRY stock with ownership of nearly 10.351% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tilray Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in Tilray Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:TLRY] by around 10,393,681 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 24,471,337 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 24,245,803 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,110,821 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLRY stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,705,562 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 9,034,956 shares during the same period.