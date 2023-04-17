Market cap of SAI.TECH Global Corporation [SAI] reaches 34.30M – now what?

SAI.TECH Global Corporation [NASDAQ: SAI] jumped around 3.38 points on Friday, while shares priced at $4.90 at the close of the session, up 222.37%. The company report on March 13, 2023 that SAI.TECH Announces Deployment of 420 Bitcoin Mining Machines in Mexico.

Sustainable Available Innovative Limited, a British Virgin Islands company, a subsidiary indirectly owned by SAI.TECH Global Corporation, has entered into a hosting service agreement with its data center service provider in La Pechuga, Mexico, to deploy its previously purchased 420 new Whatsminer M30s++ bitcoin mining machines. These mining machines have been fully plugged in and operating at their full capacity since March 11, 2023.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation stock is now 143.78% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SAI Stock saw the intraday high of $7.40 and lowest of $3.8475 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.60, which means current price is +390.00% above from all time high which was touched on 04/14/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 33.78K shares, SAI reached a trading volume of 44040696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SAI.TECH Global Corporation [SAI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for SAI.TECH Global Corporation is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36.

How has SAI stock performed recently?

SAI.TECH Global Corporation [SAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 304.96. With this latest performance, SAI shares gained by 304.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 94.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 97.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 89.98 for SAI.TECH Global Corporation [SAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3100, while it was recorded at 2.0100 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1600 for the last 200 days.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation [SAI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SAI.TECH Global Corporation [SAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.31. Additionally, SAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.29.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 44.00 and a Current Ratio set at 44.30.

Insider trade positions for SAI.TECH Global Corporation [SAI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.30% of SAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAI stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 118,905, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 59.68% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 38,741 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in SAI stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $64000.0 in SAI stock with ownership of nearly -4.909% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in SAI.TECH Global Corporation [NASDAQ:SAI] by around 158,080 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 3,231 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 17,835 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,146 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 157,646 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1,949 shares during the same period.