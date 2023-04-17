Market cap of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI] reaches 2.11M – now what?

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: PTPI] surged by $3.58 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $8.52 during the day while it closed the day at $4.59. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Petros Pharmaceuticals Announces Reverse Stock Split.

Common Stock Will Begin Trading on Split-Adjusted Basis on December 1, 2022.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Petros” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq:PTPI), a leading provider of therapeutics for men’s health, today announced that it intends to effect a reverse stock split of its common stock at a ratio of 1 post-split share for every 10 pre-split shares. The reverse stock split will become effective at 4:05 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Petros’ common stock will continue to be traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol PTPI and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 363.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PTPI stock has inclined by 58.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.66% and gained 97.00% year-on date.

The market cap for PTPI stock reached $2.11 million, with 2.08 million shares outstanding and 1.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.10K shares, PTPI reached a trading volume of 76892138 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57.

PTPI stock trade performance evaluation

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 363.64. With this latest performance, PTPI shares gained by 210.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.81 for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9100, while it was recorded at 1.7200 for the last single week of trading, and 4.3900 for the last 200 days.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI] shares currently have an operating margin of -264.45 and a Gross Margin at -31.65. Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -334.40.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.15.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.90% of PTPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTPI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,791, which is approximately -22.664% of the company’s market cap and around 42.73% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,507 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76000.0 in PTPI stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $5000.0 in PTPI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:PTPI] by around 1,603 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 34,433 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 3,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTPI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,603 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 28,630 shares during the same period.