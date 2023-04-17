Market cap of Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] reaches 221.22M – now what?

Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: MULN] closed the trading session at $0.10 on 04/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.0981, while the highest price level was $0.1034. The company report on April 4, 2023 that Mullen Automotive Accelerates Implementation of Its Solid-State Polymer Battery Technology to Integrate with Class 1 EV Cargo Vans.

Solid-state battery technology will offer customers the longest range commercial EVs available today. Mullen will begin testing solid-state polymer battery technology in test vehicles on US roads in Q4 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Mullen to Begin Testing Solid-State Polymer Batteries in Class 1 EV Cargo Vans in Q4 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -65.00 percent and weekly performance of -1.48 percent. The stock has been moved at -59.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -32.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -74.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 239.36M shares, MULN reached to a volume of 161489412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

MULN stock trade performance evaluation

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.48. With this latest performance, MULN shares dropped by -32.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MULN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.92 for Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2065, while it was recorded at 0.1054 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4318 for the last 200 days.

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for MULN is now -128.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19,423.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.53. Additionally, MULN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] managed to generate an average of -$6,267,227 per employee.Mullen Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11 million, or 5.10% of MULN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MULN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,673,616, which is approximately 102.077% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,422,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.64 million in MULN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.65 million in MULN stock with ownership of nearly 2.083% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mullen Automotive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:MULN] by around 37,503,383 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 10,922,108 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 61,587,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,012,710 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MULN stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,713,921 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 9,101,152 shares during the same period.